Exynos 2800 HBM packaging to boost Samsung mobile AI performance

Reports have begun to surface about the significant changes Samsung is expected to implement to the Exynos 2800.

The latest reports indicate that Samsung is developing next-generation HBM packaging technology, which could markedly enhance on-device AI in mobile devices. Samsung is gradually reintroducing Exynos chipsets into its flagship series, with the Exynos 2600 being used in Galaxy S26 models, excluding the Ultra.

A similar Snapdragon/Exynos division may occur for the Galaxy S27 series next year, featuring the Exynos 2700. Some rumors also suggest that Samsung might switch to an Exynos-only approach for its flagship series within a couple of years, aligning with the major upgrades reportedly planned for the Exynos 2800.

Earlier reports have indicated that Samsung could utilize an in-house GPU architecture for this chipset, and some rumors even imply the use of its own custom CPU cores in the Exynos 2800.

A new South Korea-based report claims Samsung is working on Vertical Cu-post Stack technology, which would bring high-bandwidth memory to mobile devices, significantly boosting on-device AI.

While HBMs are extensively used in servers, adapting this technology for mobile faces size, thickness, power, and thermal challenges. Successfully addressing these issues could not only elevate mobile AI capabilities but also benefit Samsung’s memory business, giving it a competitive edge as one of the few providers capable of offering HBM solutions for mobile.

Whether this will be ready by the time the Exynos 2800 launches remains uncertain. Given the expected major upgrade, Samsung is likely to introduce this feature with the Exynos 2800 if conditions allow.