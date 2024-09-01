Eye witnesses reveals shocking details in Karachi well incident

KARACHI: Residents near Garden Fawara Chowk are expressing anger after a tragic incident where two children and a young man lost their lives after falling into a well.

The eyewitnesses alleged that all the three individuals including two children can be save but the rescue officials delayed response costs three lives.

As per the details, the local residents took the matters into their own hands and without oxygen masks or safety equipment or any expectation of payment three laborers went down into the well and retrieved the bodies, as the rescue team struggled to do so.

The community is questioning the competence of rescue agencies, who they say failed to save the victims.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the children and a plumber, who had heroically tried to save them, were heard calling for help for 15 to 20 minutes before falling silent.

The plumber had tied the children together and attempted to lift them with a rope, but tragically, the rope broke.

Residents voiced their frustration over the slow response from rescue personnel and the failed operation, with many believing that timely action could have saved the lives of those trapped in the well.