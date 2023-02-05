F-9 park gang-rape: Police prepare sketch of suspect

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have prepared the sketch of a suspect accused of raping a woman in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police have prepared the sketch with the help of victim.

The police further said that they are matching the sketch of the suspect with the CCTV footage.

The case

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified armed men in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area.

According to details, the incident took place on Thursday, when two unidentified men gang-raped a girl in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area at gunpoint.

In a first information report (FIR) registered at Margalla police station, the victim said she was walking in the park with her friend when two armed men forced them into a thicket of trees at gunpoint and overpowered her.

The accused, according to the victim, separated her from her friend and beat her up to keep her quiet. Margalla police confirmed that a case had been registered while a special unit had started investigating the incident.

