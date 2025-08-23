F1: Brad Pitt-starring movie released on video-on-demand

F1, the Movie starring Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem and inspired by the true story of Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes, was released on digital and video-on-demand this Friday.

The racing film topped the box office in June, collecting around $600 million globally. “F1” is now Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film to date.

It sped past Pitt’s previous box office record, 2023’s “World War Z,” which grossed $540 million globally.

Pitt portrays Sonny Hayes — a 1990s Formula 1 driver who gets into a career-threatening accident. Javier Bardem plays Ruben Cervantes, who convinces his former teammate to return to the track.

“But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone,” an official synopsis said.

Read More: Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ roars to top of Box Office

Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia also star in the high-octane racing movie. Audiences worldwide have embraced ‘F1: The Movie’ as a thrilling, high-octane cinematic experience,” said Matt Dentler, head of features at Apple Original Films.

Pitt attended the film’s June premiere with his girlfriend and jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.