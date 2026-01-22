F1 Film lands several Oscar nominations

Heading into the esteemed ceremony this March, Brad Pitt’s Formula One (F1) film, titled F1, has secured several Oscar nominations.

Released in 2025, the film tells the story of Sonny Hayes and his teammate Joshua Pearce, who are persuaded to come out of retirement to rescue the struggling APXGP team. Pitt and Damson Idris star as the two drivers, respectively. The production was deeply embedded in the sport, filming at several actual Grands Prix—most notably the 2023 British Grand Prix, where fictional cars famously lined up at the back of the grid for the formation lap.

The movie, executive-produced by Lewis Hamilton, has grossed over $631 million at the worldwide box office. This achievement surpassed the 2013 hit World War Z to become Pitt’s highest-grossing film to date.

With awards season approaching, F1 is currently nominated for four Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture. It is worth noting that the last sports-centric film to take home the top prize was Million Dollar Baby, though that was back in 2005. In addition to Best Picture, the film received nominations for Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026.