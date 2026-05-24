F1 in Canada 2026: Schedule & live coverage guide
- By Web Desk -
- May 24, 2026
Netflix is set to air Apple TV’s 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live. Thanks to the award-winning documentary series Formula (F1): Drive to Survive, Netflix users in the United States have enjoyed an inside glimpse into F1 2026 for the past eight seasons. Now, they can watch an entire race weekend unfold live, bringing viewers closer to the action than ever before.
Montreal will be anything but peaceful this weekend. This Grand Prix is one of six Sprint weekends on the 2026 schedule, meaning there are even more qualifying laps to execute and intense, wheel-to-wheel battles to be fought among the 22 drivers in this year’s lineup.
The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix takes place at the historic Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec—one of the most famous and deeply rooted venues on the F1 calendar.
The FORMULA 1 LENOVO GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2026 race weekend runs from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24. The following sessions are being broadcast live on Netflix in the United States (available across all subscriber plans):
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Free Practice 1: Friday, May 22 at 9:10 a.m. PT / 12:10 p.m. ET
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Sprint Qualifying: Friday, May 22 at 1:10 p.m. PT / 4:10 p.m. ET
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Sprint: Saturday, May 23 at 8:15 a.m. PT / 11:15 a.m. ET
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Qualifying: Saturday, May 23 at 12:25 p.m. PT / 3:25 p.m. ET
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Race: Sunday, May 24 at 11:50 a.m. PT / 2:50 p.m. ET
Qualifying Results & Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:13.402
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:13.544
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:14.176
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:14.355
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:14.366
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14.799
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:14.963
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:15.452
|9
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Audi
|1:15.698
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:15.863
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:16.214
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:16.253
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:16.497
|14
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:16.642
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:16.660
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:16.809
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:16.978
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:17.431
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:17.770
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:17.868
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:17.926
|22
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|No Time Set
For broader seasonal access outside of this Netflix live weekend event, F1 2026 coverage is also available in the United States through Apple TV, which offers complete coverage of the entire season—including live broadcast feeds of every practice session, qualifying session, Sprint, and Grand Prix.