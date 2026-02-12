‘F1’ producer leaves fans excited with thrilling sequel update

The world of F1 is far from finished.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has officially confirmed that a sequel to the high octane racing drama is in the works, sending fans into a frenzy after the film’s massive box office success.

Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Nominees Night on February 10, Bruckheimer revealed that development on the follow up is already underway.

“We’re working on the story. It’s really good,” the veteran producer shared, adding that conversations have already begun with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who was heavily involved in the first film. “We’re talking to Lewis. We’re getting it going through him and pitching him the ideas and seeing what he thinks.”

While Bruckheimer remained tight lipped about whether Brad Pitt will reprise his role as veteran driver Sonny Hayes, he did not rule it out. “We’ll see. I’m not going to tell you yet,” he teased.

Released in June 2025, F1 became a global hit, earning $633 million worldwide and securing four Oscar nominations at the upcoming 2026 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Visual Effects.

“Based on the reception of the film, I would love to see what adventures Sonny Hayes is going on to next, and I think the audience would too,” said the film’s director, Joseph Kosinski in October 2025.