F1 races in Bahrain, Saudi cancelled due to Iran war

Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled as the Middle East war engulfs the region, motorsport’s governing body the FIA announced on Saturday.

“It has been confirmed today that, after careful evaluations, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April,” the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement.

“While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April.

“The decision has been taken in full consultation with Formula One Group, local promoters and our member clubs in the region.”

Bahrain had been scheduled as the fourth Grand Prix this season to take place on April 10-12, with the Saudi race a week later.

The Gulf has been battered by two weeks of Iranian drone and missile attacks after the United States and Israel started their war on Iran.

Tiny Bahrain, a short hop over the Gulf sea from Iran, has been targeted with frequent attacks that have hit buildings and a refinery, as well as its large US military base.

Saudi Arabia has also weathered scores of strikes, some of them targeting the oil infrastructure that is crucial for the world’s biggest exporter of crude.

“The FIA will always place the safety and wellbeing of our community and colleagues first,” FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

“After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind.

“We continue to hope for calm, safety and a swift return to stability in the region, and my thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events.

“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow.

“My sincere thanks to the promoters, our partners, and our colleagues across the championship for the collaborative and constructive approach that has led to this decision.”

Kimi Antonelli took pole position for Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton and was asked by AFP in Shanghai about the possible cancellation of the Middle East races.

“My thoughts, and I think it’s the same for Lewis and George, are with the ones that are suffering from this situation,” said the 19-year-old Mercedes driver.

“Formula One and the FIA, they will handle the situation the best way possible in order to guarantee everyone’s safety.”

The Japanese Grand Prix will take place on March 27-29 with the following Formula One race now slated for the Miami Grand Prix on May 1-3.

Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 Academy rounds will also not take place during their scheduled slots in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Neighbouring Qatar has also been targeted, with the first round of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) scheduled for March 26-28 now postponed until October.