F1 star George Russell engaged to GF Carmen Montero Mundt

Formula 1 star George Russell and his longtime girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt are engaged.

The 28-year-old Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS driver and Montero Mundt, also 28, announced the happy news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, August 9.

Russell kept the announcement simple, captioning the post with a ring emoji and a white heart emoji. The couple also shared several photos from the romantic proposal, which took place in a picturesque seaside setting.

In one of the photos, Montero Mundt can be seen showing off her engagement ring, featuring an oval-shaped yellow diamond.

Russell and Montero Mundt have been dating since 2020 after reportedly being introduced through a mutual friend. She has frequently been seen supporting the F1 driver at race weekends around the world.

Montero Mundt works in finance and earlier this year co-founded skincare brand Barriers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Russell (@georgerussell63)

Russell has been racing for Mercedes since 2022 after spending three seasons with Williams from 2019 to 2021. He has enjoyed a strong 2026 season so far, winning the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and later claiming victory in Austria in June.

He currently sits third in the Formula 1 drivers’ championship with 160 points, behind Lewis Hamilton in second and his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli in first.

Formula 1 is currently on its summer break, with the championship set to resume later this month at the Dutch Grand Prix.