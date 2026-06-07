Fable release date confirmed: Hayley Atwell joins as villain Isabel Hero of Wraithmarsh

Playground Games finally pulled back the curtain on Fable during the Xbox Games Showcase, confirming a February 23, 2027 release date and introducing Hayley Atwell as the game’s primary villain, Isabel Hero of Wraithmarsh.

Meet Isabel: The Hero Who Thinks She’s Saving Albion

The new trailer puts Atwell’s character front and center. Isabel claims to be “the one hero Albion needs,” but narrative director Craig Owens makes her true nature clear: “Isabel is a driven, powerful Hero on a quest to make right a tragic injustice.

Driven by grief, Isabel has turned her pain into determination and focus that sets her at odds with The Hero of Briar Hill and Humphry, her one-time guardian. Isabel’s conviction that she’s not just doing the right thing, but she’ll be able to make right any harm she causes along the way makes her a powerful, dangerous enemy.”

Atwell, best known as Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger, isn’t the only new face. Natasia Demetriou of What We Do in the Shadows joins as Jenny, one of two feuding heirs to the city of Bloodstone.

“Brutal, crude, and shameless, Jenny is one of the two feuding heirs to the city of Bloodstone,” Owens writes. “She embodies Bloodstone as it is – proud, defiant, and dangerous.”

Jack of Blades Returns?

The trailer ends with a major tease for longtime fans: the apparent return of Jack of Blades, the masked antagonist from the original Fable. Because Jack always wore a mask, it could be someone else taking on the mantle — but Playground is clearly paying homage to Fable’s legacy.

Fable Release Date, Platforms, and Game Pass

After a recent delay from its original 2026 window, Fable will now launch February 23, 2027 on PC (including Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. That’s a big shift: unlike Gears of War: E-Day, Fable will get a cross-platform debut on day one. It will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Eidos Montreal is co-developing the RPG alongside Playground Games, the studio behind Forza Horizon.

What Kind of Game Is the Fable Reboot?

Playground calls it a “new beginning” for the series, not a direct sequel to the Lionhead trilogy. You’ll start as a child whose heroic powers awaken, beginning in the village of Briar Hill. From there, the game emphasizes player choice and consequence without a sense of urgency forcing one path.

The reworked morality system avoids a simple “good/evil” binary. Instead, NPCs react to what they believe you’ve done, based on witnessed actions. The world responds to your reputation, with Albion’s inhabitants feeling “reactive and real.”

Core pillars remain: an open-world Albion, player choice, British humor, and reactive storytelling. Gameplay shown includes dynamic combat, NPC interactions, exploration, and character progression.

Why This Matters for RPG Fans

After being announced in 2020 and suffering delays, Fable is shaping up as one of 2027’s biggest RPGs. With Atwell leading a cast of complex characters, the return of classic villains, and Playground’s open-world expertise, the reboot blends modern visuals with the heart and humor that defined the originals.