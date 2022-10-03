FAC Case: JI seeks SHC to order canceling K-Electric license

KARACHI: Jamaat Islami filed its rejoinder in Sindh High Court (SHC) in a petition against fuel adjustment charges by the K-Electric, ARY News reported on Monday.

“The legal requirements for imposing the fuel adjustment charges (FAC) have not been fulfilled,” the petitioner argued. “The FAC being imposed on the basis of hypothesis with an impression that the consumers are being supplied uninterrupted power supply,” according to the plea.

“The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) benefiting the K-Electric by misusing its authority.” ” The K-Electric’s mechanism with regard to the FAC is bogus,” petitioner said.

“It is binding over the power utility to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity after getting fuel adjustment charges, while power breakdown and load-shedding has been a routine in the system of K-Electric,” petitioner said in its rejoinder.

“The power company has failed to invest in power generation according to an agreement,” it said.

“The people are bearing the brunt of ineligibility of the NEPRA and the K-Electric,” according to the reply.

The petitioner sought the court to direct the NEPRA to cancel the license of K-Electric.

“K-Electric has become a burden for the citizens instead of providing facility to them.”

The court adjourned further hearing of the petition till October 06.

