Facebook is now on TikTok

Social media application Facebook has arrived on the Chinese visual-sharing application TikTok and its followers are increasing by the second.

The TikTok account has been verified despite not having posted anything as of such.

They came across a social media consultant Matt Navarra a few days ago. He tweeted a picture of his discovery, which went viral.

“Look who just joined TikTok,” Matt Navarra tweeted.

Look who just joined TikTok pic.twitter.com/q0ifaTFPMY — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 13, 2022

“We believe people can do more together, than alone,” the biography of the application’s account read.

A Meta representative confirmed its account is real.

“Brands leverage a variety of channels, including some of our social media platforms, to reach and engage with the people using their products and services every day,” a Meta spokesperson said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meta (@meta)

The representative added: “Our intent with establishing a brand presence and cultivating community on platforms like TikTok or others is no different.”

It is pertinent to mention that the account name still reads Facebook when it has been rebranded to Meta. It remains to be seen as to what will be their first post.

Read More: Facebook changes its company name to Meta

Twitter, on the other hand, posts screenshots of tweets with moving backgrounds and voices and people superimposed.

Instagram is promoting reels and sharing tips on how to use the feature.

Comments