Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Facebook, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Meta’s Facebook, Messenger and Instagram are suffering from a global outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access the social media platforms.

According to details, the issues appeared around 19:45am PST and are impacting both social media sites’ apps and website. The outage will cause your password to be rejected, and Facebook will promptly log out its users.

An error message indicating an expired login will surface, and login attempts following the outage will be met with rejected credentials.

The affected social media platforms included Instagram and Messenger, along with Threads. The News Feed on Instagram is showing an error message.

Down Detector has accumulated over 300,000 reports since initial reporting, and Twitter and other platforms are inundated with similar outage reports.

This is a developing story

