Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down for users across globe

Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users also reported issues with Facebook’s online messaging service Messenger.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

Downdetector showed that WhatsApp outage was reported at 8:23pm (Pakistan Standard Time) and it shot up to 1,082 complaints by 8:38pm.

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 11:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you’re also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

According to Downdetector, the Instagram outage was reported first at 7:59 pm, while Facebook went down almost around the same time.

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 11:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you’re also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

The reason for the outage remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Facebook is yet to comment on the outage.

More to follow

