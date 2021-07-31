Facebook launches ‘marketplace’ for Pakistani entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said social media giant Facebook has launched a “marketplace” for Pakistani entrepreneurs.

“I am happy to see that after Amazon, Facebook has also launched market-place for Pakistan,” he tweeted. He said it would encourage small entrepreneurs to sell online.

“Such opportunities during COVID-19 could be a lifeline for micro enterprises,” Razak went on to say.

“It is also helpful for women entrepreneurs who want to engage in market activity by buying and selling in the community of friends, family and networks. A first step towards eCommerce.”

Earlier, on May 21, the premier’s aide had announced that Amazon had added Pakistan to its sellers’ list. “Today @amazon has confirmed that Pakistan has been added to its Sellers’ List,” he tweeted.

He said, “It is a big accomplishment for our E-Commerce & will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs. We congratulate everyone involved.”