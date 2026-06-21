Facebook lowers monetization threshold for new creators

Meta’s leading social media platform, Facebook, has updated its monetization system to make it easier for content creators worldwide, including those in Pakistan, to earn revenue.

The platform is popular worldwide, with creators, vloggers, and freelancers earning income through various Facebook monetization programs.

Previously, creators had to meet strict requirements, such as follower counts, watch time, and other performance metrics, to access Facebook’s monetization features. These requirements posed significant challenges for new and smaller creators.

However, the reported update suggests that some Facebook pages and accounts might gain access to monetization tools with easier eligibility criteria. Specifically, a page that garners 300,000 views in 28 days could qualify for content monetization.

Digital media experts stated that the new goal is more attainable than before, particularly for creators who consistently upload videos, reels, and engaging content. They argued that high-quality short-form videos could enable creators to achieve the necessary views more quickly.

This unified content monetization system allows emerging creators to bypass the legacy hurdles of 10,000 followers and 600,000 watch minutes.

While still in a testing phase for select users, this streamlined approach ensures that a single viral short or reel can now unlock a consistent revenue stream for dedicated local content producers.

The update is anticipated to develop more opportunities for content creators in various countries, including Pakistan, to earn through Facebook.