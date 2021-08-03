Facebook Marketplace enables Pakistanis to buy, sell items online

ISLAMABAD: The social media giant Facebook has introduced its e-commerce platform, Marketplace, in Pakistan which will encourage entrepreneurs to sell online.

Facebook’s Marketplace will enable people to buy and sell items as access to the feature was not given to Pakistani users despite its launching in 2016 and rolling out in over 100 countries.

Facebook Marketplace, a customer-to-customer (C2C) platform, was introduced in 2016 and has been rolled out in over 100 countries. Earlier, Facebook users in Pakistan did not have access to the feature.

The Facebook management corresponded with Pakistan’s commerce ministry in this regard and said that the introduction of the new features and products on its platform was Facebook’s way of demonstrating the company’s commitment and support to the community in Pakistan.

It read that the expansion of Facebook’s product offerings and the introduction of new features in Pakistan will enable the company to support individuals as well as small, medium and even micro-businesses while using its platform.

Marketplace will make it easier and more convenient for people to buy and sell by leveraging their social network, said Facebook management, adding that the move compliments the broader work that the company does to support Pakistan’s vibrate small business community with a variety of products, services and training programmes.

The new features under Marketplace will allow people to look through listings or search for items near to them to find great things to buy besides enabling them not to download another app or setting up a new account for buying and selling.

Moreover, the user can reach people in their local community and find unique items for sale through their existing Facebook account.

Marketplace is available in the Facebook app and on desktops and tablets. While using a web browser, one can find its icon on the left side of the Facebook page.

The company clarified that they do not take revenue or seller’s fees for any of their roles in enabling sales via Marketplace. At this time, all transactions in Marketplace are completely outside of Facebook platform.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Friday, “I am happy to see that, after Amazon, Facebook has recently launched market place for Pakistan, it will encourage small entrepreneurs to sell online. Such opportunities during COVID-19 could be a lifeline for micro-enterprises.”

He added, “It is also helpful for women entrepreneurs who want to engage in market activity by buying and selling in the community of friends, family and networks. A first step towards eCommerce.”

Over 50 million people spend time on Facebook each month across Pakistan by using the social platform to connect with family and friends besides finding businesses they like and trade on a daily basis.