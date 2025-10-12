Facebook to discontinue Its Gaming Creator Program

Facebook’s unstable relationship with gaming streamers is experiencing another shift, as the company has announced that its “Gaming Creator Program” will be discontinued in 2026.

Launched in 2018, the Gaming Creator Program provided gaming creators with early access to new features, direct support from Facebook’s teams, and assistance in monetizing their content through livestream donation tools.

However, Meta is now scaling back this initiative and transitioning gaming creators to its broader creator monetization programs.

Gamers who depend on direct monetization through Facebook Gaming may experience a loss of income unless they diversify their revenue streams.

Consequently, a number of them are likely to migrate to platforms like Twitch, YouTube, or other gaming-focused alternatives.

This transition may require talented creators to reestablish their brand identity on these new platforms, rebuild their audiences, and forge new partnerships to ensure continued success in the evolving landscape of content creation.

Why Facebook Is Ending the Program?

Several factors are believed to be driving Facebook’s decision to discontinue its Gaming Creator Program.

One significant issue is the platform’s low adoption rate and inadequate return on investment when compared to competitors such as Discord, Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and TikTok Live.

These alternative platforms have successfully attracted much larger audiences and generated better monetization outcomes.

Another major factor is a strategic shift in content priorities. Meta appears to be increasingly focusing on short-form video, Reels, and broader social media engagement rather than maintaining niche, gaming-specific ecosystems.

Additionally, there is the issue of resource reallocation. As Meta invests more heavily in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and its core social products, the company may see little justification for continuing to fund gaming infrastructure that has not delivered competitive results.