Fact Check: Did GTA 6 PS5 pre-orders outsell Xbox by 8-to-1? Microsoft responds

A viral social media narrative claiming that Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders on the PlayStation 5 are destroying Xbox Series X|S orders by a massive 8-to-1 ratio has forced an official response from Microsoft.

While Sony’s console is widely expected to lead overall sales for Rockstar Games’ upcoming blockbuster, Microsoft has stepped forward to clarify that the viral numbers circulating online do not represent actual market reality.

Why Microsoft is Disputing the Viral GTA 6 Pre-Order Data

The controversy kicked off after media outlet IGN shared promotional sales tracking showing that its readers were selecting the PS5 version over the Xbox Series X|S version by an 8-to-1 margin. Shortly after, Mashable noted a similar heavily skewed trend in its own digital tracking.

However, Microsoft issued an official rebuttal statement via Windows Central to debunk the panic:

“This doesn’t represent pre-order data. We’ve had record orders. People should wait for real data and not clicks on affiliate links.”

The primary reason the 8-to-1 figure is highly inaccurate is that it tracks affiliate link clicks on specific media websites rather than total sales across internal console storefronts like the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store.

An affiliate click only proves that a specific website’s enthusiastic user base is clicking on PS5 links more frequently; it fails to track direct digital purchases, bundle sales, or general retail metrics across the global gaming community.

The Console Reality: Why PS5 Will Still Outperform Xbox

Even though the 8-to-1 ratio is an exaggerated metric born from localized internet clicks, industry analysts agree that the PlayStation 5 version will comfortably outsell the Xbox version at launch due to one unyielding metric: the hardware install base.

As of 2026, the overall console market shows a significant gap between the two leading ecosystems.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 continues to dominate with over 93 million units sold worldwide lifetime. In comparison, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S sits at roughly 35 million units globally.

That puts the PS5 more than double the sales of the Xbox Series X|S, highlighting the wide divide in market share between the two platforms this generation.

Because Sony has securely deployed nearly triple the number of physical consoles into households globally compared to Microsoft, it is a statistical guarantee that GTA 6 software sales will be significantly higher on PlayStation hardware.

Furthermore, Sony and Rockstar Games have solidified a joint marketing partnership for the game, utilizing high-profile promotional pushes declaring that the game “plays best on PS5,” which naturally steers casual consumers toward the PlayStation ecosystem.

GTA 6 Launch Overview

Official Pre-Order Launch: June 25, 2026.

Official Release Date: November 19, 2026 (for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S).

Base Price: $79.99 for the Standard Edition; $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Initial Experience: Single-player only at launch, following the traditional release patterns of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.