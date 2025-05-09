ARY News debunks Indian media reports of attack on Karachi Port

KARACHI: ARY News on Friday debunked the Indian media’s claim of an Indian Navy attack on Karachi port.

Though the fake video, actually from a plane crash incident from US– required no fact-check but still ARY News showed live visuals of Karachi port to bring to light the clownery Indian media has resorted to under Modi regime’s pressure.

The false reporting has raised serious questions about the credibility of Indian news media outlets.

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following an attack on Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, Indian media outlets have been rife with misinformation.

These reports, which serve to stoke war hysteria and promote anti-Pakistan propaganda, have circulated claims of a military strike on Karachi by the Indian Navy.

Several Indian media organistations, including “economictimes.indiatimes.com”, falsely reported that India had carried out a significant military operation targeting Karachi Port.

These reports also claimed the involvement of India’s flagship aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, suggesting a major escalation akin to the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War when the Indian Navy targeted Karachi.

Viral videos and images, purportedly showing explosions and widespread destruction at Karachi Port, further fueled these false narratives.

Even, the Indian government, Ministry of Defence, and Indian Navy themselves have not confirmed any strike on Karachi Port.

Despite Indian media’s claims that life in Karachi had been paralyzed, Pakistani news outlets, including ARY News, broadcast live reports from the city, showing that daily life remained normal.

Citizens were seen enjoying dinner on Karachi’s busy food streets, young people were having tea late into the night at local Quetta-wal hotels, and traffic continued to flow smoothly. Trucks were also seen moving goods at the Karachi Port, further debunking the claims.

Indian media also circulated a video falsely depicting explosions near Karachi Port, but this footage actually dated back to a plane crash in Philadelphia in February 2025.

The video was miscaptioned and presented as evidence of an attack on Karachi.

In conclusion, the reports of an Indian Navy attack on Karachi are unequivocally false, and the narrative presented by Indian media is without basis.

Digital rights expert advised netizens to be cautious of misinformation and rely on verified statements from government officials, encouraging people not to share unverified messages in groups.

By adopting a cautious approach, individuals can play a crucial role in mitigating the spread of false information, they added.

Read more: LIVE: DG ISPR says Pakistani radars monitoring Indian drones

They pointed out that misinformation often spreads rapidly at night, when fact-checking and verification mechanisms may be less active.

A digital exper Nighat Dad highlighted that fake news is a significant issue in geopolitical contexts, where misinformation can have far-reaching consequences.

She emphasized the need for citizens to remain vigilant and cautious, even in the evening hours to avoid spreading false information.