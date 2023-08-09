Fact Check: Is Fawad Alam leaving Pakistan for a new role?

Fawad Alam, the experienced test cricketer of Pakistan’s national team, recorded his statement regarding the news circulating about his retirement from international cricket.

It is worth mentioning here that yesterday, the news was circulating that the Pakistani test cricketer Fawad Alam is planning to conclude his career and is poised to embrace a fresh role as a ‘local’ player in the United States (US).

While reacting to the news regarding his retirement, the Test cricketer has denied all such news and called them counterfeit.

According to the statement, Test cricketer stated that he has no intention of retiring from Pakistan cricket, such reports are not based on truth.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad Alam has represented Pakistan in 19 Tests, 38 ODIs and 24 T20 matches, the cricket fans expressed disappointment after the news about the retirement of cricketer Fawad Alam came out.