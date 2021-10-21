Factory boiler explosion kills two in Lahore

LAHORE: At least two laborers died as a boiler of beverages producing factory located at Lahore’s Multan Road exploded on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the fire engulfed the factory building after its boiler exploded. The factory and the nearby buildings have been badly affected due to the intensity of the blast.

The mirrors of the building were also shattered.

Getting the information, as many as seven fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire.

The rescue sources two people including a passerby and a factory employee have died, while a security guard of the factory received burns.

He was rushed to the hospital. The process of cooling is underway.

In a separate incident of same in nature, three people died after the roof of a factory collapsed after a boiler explosion at a Faisalabad factory..

The incident took place at a factory situated near Samana Bridge near Faisalabad.

Twelve other laborers had sustained wounds following the incident. The injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

