Factory producing fake medicines sealed in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police raided and sealed a factory allegedly producing fake medicines in the New Karachi area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The raid was jointly conducted by Karachi police and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officials in the New Karachi area. A large amount of fake life-saving drugs and raw material was recovered in the raid.

Police officials told the media that they also seized two manufacturing units, 10 other genres of machines and dyes from the factory.

They added that three suspects were arrested. The factory was allegedly producing antibiotics and several kinds of counterfeit medicines. The arrested suspects used to sell fake medicines to small medical stores.

In September last year, police officials raided a factory producing fake medicines in Karachi’s Saudabad area besides recovering counterfeit drugs worth millions.

According to the police, a raid was conducted on a factory producing fake medicines in the Saudabad area of Karachi. Four suspects have been arrested during the raid.

A large number of counterfeit drugs worth millions were recovered from the possession of the suspects. Police also confiscated mixture, material and other equipment which were being used to produce the counterfeit drugs.

The arrested men were allegedly running an illegal medicine company. It was learnt that fake medicines were being supplied to different medical stores in Malir, Saudabad, Korangi, Memon Goth and Quaidabad by the suspects.

