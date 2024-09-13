Factory guard foils robbery attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: In a brave act of resistance, a watchman thwarted a robbery attempt in a factory located in Ahsanabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the details, a total of four armed robbers tried to force their way into the factory but they faced resistance by the factory guard.

The enraged robbers fired at the watchman before fleeing the scene.

Police pursued the fleeing suspects and successfully apprehended one of them, who was injured during the chase. However, three of the robbers managed to escape.

DSP Sohrab Goth confirmed that the arrested suspect confessed that the gang targeted the factory upon learning that salaries were going to be distributed that day.

Further investigation is underway as police continue to search for the remaining suspects.