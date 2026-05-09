KARACHI: The persistent danger posed by heavy traffic has once again come to the forefront in Karachi, as a citizen was crushed to death by a water tanker in the SITE area, ARY News reported.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Rizwan, a laborer at a local factory in the SITE industrial zone.

According to reports, the fatal accident occurred while he was on his way to work.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for legal formalities.

Following the incident, the tanker driver fled the scene to avoid arrest; however, the police have impounded the vehicle.

The victim’s grieving family shared that Rizwan was a father to a nine-year-old son.

Earlier, the number of people killed and injured in traffic accidents across Karachi has reached 295 so far this year, according to rescue officials.

Data released by emergency services shows that at least 100 people have lost their lives after being hit by heavy vehicles, highlighting growing concerns over road safety and traffic management in the city.

In the latest incidents reported within a few hours, two more individuals were killed in separate accidents.

Near Sakhi Hassan, a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle, while in the Landhi Chaawal Godam area, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a water tanker.

Authorities say reckless driving, poor enforcement of traffic laws, and the increasing number of heavy vehicles on roads remain key factors behind the rising accident rate. Citizens have also expressed concern over the lack of proper regulation and safety measures.

Officials have urged stricter implementation of traffic rules and better monitoring of heavy transport vehicles to prevent further loss of life.