FAFEN calls for political dialogue on constitutional reforms

ISLAMABAD: The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has urged political parties to engage in transparent and comprehensive negotiations on proposed constitutional reforms in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing critical weaknesses in the current constitution, Fafen emphasized the need for wide-ranging amendments to strengthen the legislative, electoral, and local government systems,

Fafen highlighted that the ongoing political instability in Pakistan stems from constitutional deficiencies and urged immediate reforms to empower Parliament as the ultimate protector of public interests.

The organization called for amendments focused on enhancing parliamentary authority, ensuring that Parliament plays a central role in safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights.

Fafen’s proposal also stresses the need for public scrutiny in the appointment of constitutional officeholders and recommends empowering the Election Commission to oversee elections for all such offices.

Additionally, they proposed that future reforms address key issues of representation in the electoral system, calling for the Election Commission to have the authority to manage elections in the Senate to prevent conflicts like the one in 2021.

Fafen also called on political parties to put aside personal and communal differences and prioritize the larger national interest, emphasizing that a strong, independent Parliament is essential for safeguarding democracy and citizens’ rights.

The organization reiterated the importance of consensus-building on these reforms to ensure political stability and good governance in Pakistan.