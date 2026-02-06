Fahad Mustafa announces ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ trailer release date

Fans of Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan are buzzing with excitement as the release date for the first trailer of their highly anticipated film, Aag Lagay Basti Mein, has been officially announced.

On Thursday, February 5, Mustafa shared the first official poster of movie on his Instagram handle featuring himself and Mahira Khan.

“WHERE THERE IS SMOKE, THERE IS FIRE,” he wrote in the caption.

The caption further added, “Presenting the first official poster of AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN. Witness the legendary duo Fahad Mustafa & Mahira Khan in a cinematic avatar like never before.”

Fahad confirmed that the first-ever trailer will drop on Monday, February 9, 2026, giving fans a first look at the cinematic duo in their latest project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26)

“But this is just the beginning… The full storm arrives with the TRAILER RELEASE on Monday, 9th Feb 2026!” he added.

The announcement quickly drew reactions from both fans and industry colleagues. Yasir Hussain, who recently welcomed daughter Sophia Hussain with Iqra Aziz, shared a fun sticker on his Instagram Story while Fawad Khan reposted the poster, tagging both leads, simply writing,“Best wishes!!”

Aiman Khan also expressed her excitement, writing she “Cannot wait” to see the trailer.

Aag Lage Basti Mein – written and directed by Bilal Altaf Khan – is set to hit theatres on Eid ul Fitr 2026.

The film – which also stars Tabish Hashmi in lead role – is produced by ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Big Bang Films.