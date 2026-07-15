Fahad Mustafa has applauded athlete Sahar Sibghat after she was crowned Pakistan’s national weightlifting champion.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star reshared a reel celebrating Sahar’s achievement and simply wrote, “Congrats,” alongside a Pakistani flag emoji.

Sahar recently claimed the gold medal in the 59kg category at the National Weightlifting Championships, earning the title of Pakistan’s national champion and further cementing her status as one of the country’s rising sports stars.

The latest triumph adds to an already remarkable journey for the Gujranwala-born athlete, who initially made her name in judo before successfully transitioning to weightlifting.

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Earlier, Sahar won a gold medal in the 58kg category at the Punjab Inter-Club Senior Men’s and Women’s Weightlifting Championship, where she was also named Best Woman Weightlifter of the event.

She lifted a combined 123 kilograms, recording 50kg in the snatch and 73kg in the clean and jerk, an impressive performance that highlighted her rapid rise in the sport.

Alongside her sporting achievements, Sahar is pursuing a law degree and has earned recognition as one of Pakistan’s promising dual-sport athletes, having previously won multiple national and inter-university judo titles while representing the University of the Punjab.