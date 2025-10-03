Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan set to reunite on silver screen: Deets

Brace yourselves to witness your favourite superstars, Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, together once again, as they join forces, also with versatile host and comedian Tabish Hashmi, this time, for their next big screen outing, backed by the former’s production banner Big Bag Entertainment, which has numerous hit dramas to its credit.

While more details about the yet-to-be-titled project are still under wraps, reports suggest that the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host and the ‘Love Guru’ star’s camaraderie will be put to use in the comedy flick, written and directed by young filmmaker Bilal Atif Khan, who has previously assisted director Nabeel Qureshi on their last joint venture, and has also helmed a few telefilms and web series.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

The title will be the directorial debut of Khan, as well as the first film venture of Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi’s Big Bang Entertainment, which has previously given numerous blockbuster serials, including ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Biryani’, ‘Parwarish’, ‘Maye Ri’, ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Bala’ and ‘Ishqiya’, among others.

Meanwhile, more details regarding the release schedule of the comedy movie are yet to be revealed.