Fahad Mustafa pleads with Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to reconsider Cinema timings as it has an immense impact on film revenue.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Fahad Mustafa posted an image of a request application to Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. In the application, he has requested that the timings of malls and cinemas be reconsidered. He further noted that the early closure is affecting recently released films that are relying on this period to reach audiences.

He continued in his note that extending timings to a moderate margin could help increase ticket sales and overall film revenue for cinemas and film distributors. He ended his note, ” If possible, a small relaxation in operating hours would be deeply appreciated by filmmakers, exhibitors, and cinema-goers alike”.

The comment section has been flooded with support with the actor, and many also tagged Marriyum Aurangzeb. One commented, “YES PLEASE!!! In all honesty, the entire smart lockdown needs to be reconsidered”.