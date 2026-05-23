Fahad Mustafa: some folks run businesses by criticizing actors

Prominent host and actor Fahad Mustafa recently stated that some people run their businesses by criticizing actors, a trend that saddens him more than general trolling. The 42-year-old actor openly spoke about social media criticism, his clothing choices, and his worldwide fame in a recent YouTube podcast.

Reflecting on the sensitive topic of social media trolling, Fahad Mustafa acknowledged, “I don’t mind the trolling of the public, but it is sad that some people run their business by targeting stars. They are always waiting for something new so that they can take advantage of it by making it go viral.”

He noted that some folks ignite controversies just to gain attention and create clickbait. However, when it comes to criticism from the general public, he takes it positively and attempts to improve himself rather than reacting negatively.

“I’m glad that no interview is complete without mentioning me these days. People talk about me in every way and that’s a good thing,” the actor stated in a jokingly defiant tone.

Fahad Mustafa further highlighted that showing disappointment over someone else’s fame is an inappropriate gesture.

Shedding light on the criticism he receives for his attire, the *Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum* star added that he is a typical guy who is not overly concerned with fashion, nor does he wear inappropriate clothing. Further explaining his colorful wardrobe, Fahad Mustafa disclosed that while his style is a bit different, he usually chooses outfits that ordinary people like and is simply interested in funky, slightly unique clothing.