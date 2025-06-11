Fahad Mustafa teases exciting future projects

web analytics
After the massive success of his comeback title ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, Pakistan’s leading superstar, producer and game show host, Fahad Mustafa, has spilt the beans on his exciting lineup of projects.

Speaking to host Hassan Choudary on ARY Digital’s talk show ‘Buzz’, Fahad Mustafa teased the exciting projects in his kitty, including at least two new films and a brief drama role.

“I don’t like talking about projects until and unless anything is official. But I’ve been working on two films this year,” revealed the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host. “One of them will come out in 2026, while the other one will release in 2027.”

“Only one of them would be an Eid release,” he hinted.

Mustafa also confirmed that he produces and also stars in both these movies, and confessed that he is ‘actually nervous’ for this leap from drama to film production.

When questioned about starring in his own production, like fellow superstar Humayun Saeed, he explained, “This is my first time starring in a self-produced movie. I’m making a film because no one else is, and therefore, who better to take a risk on than myself, to bank on cinema.”

 

Fahad Mustafa, who made his small-screen acting comeback in the mega-buster drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ last year, also confirmed that he is currently reading a drama script as well, which he really likes, but he does not have a meaty role in it. However, the superstar hinted that he might surprise his fans with a brief appearance in the said project.

