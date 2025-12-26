Fahad Mustafa wraps filming on film ‘ALBM’ alongside Mahira Khan, Tabish Hashmi

Fahad Mustafa has given a major update on his much-anticipated upcoming film, tentatively titled ALBM, starring Mahira Khan and Tabish Hashmi.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor recently took to his Instagram handle to announce that the filming has officially wrapped after months of “passion.”

“That’s a wrap on ALBM,” he wrote alongside a photo of film clapperboard.

Fahad Mustafa further teased, “Months of passion, precision, and storytelling captured on camera. Now begins the countdown … much more coming your way soon.”

The mystery film is written and directed by Bilal Altaf Khan while produced by ARY Films and Big Bang Films.

The upcoming project marks the first-ever big-screen venture for Big Bang Entertainment, which has previously produced a string of successful television dramas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26)

While the official title remains under wraps, the abbreviation ALBM has fans eagerly speculating about what’s to come.

The film is reported to be a comedy, bringing together the dynamic trio of Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan, and Tabish Hashmi.

Fans flooded his comment section with excitement, expressing anticipation for the film’s release.

“Super excited for this one,” one wrote.

While another added, “Hopefully we’ll get to see it in cinemas soon, can’t wait at all.”

“OHO CANNOT WAITTT,” expressed a third.

The film is set to hit cinemas during Eid ul Azha 2026.