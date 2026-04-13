Fahmeeda Laghari case: Medical university lecturer among two arrested in Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas: Police have arrested two suspects, including a lecturer at a medical university, in connection with the suicide case of student Fahmeeda Laghari, SSP Mirpurkhas Fida Hussain said on Monday.

According to the SSP, one of the key suspects, Abid Laghari, has been sent on a four-day physical remand in police custody.

A total of five individuals, including the principal of the private Ibn-e-Sina medical university (Muhammad Medical College), have been nominated in the harassment case involving Fahmeeda Laghari, a third-year medical student.

Satellite Town police are conducting raids to apprehend the university principal and three other suspects, who are currently absconding.

SSP Fida Hussain confirmed that the case has been registered and that the pistol used in the incident belonged to the victim’s father. He added that investigations are ongoing and the remaining suspects will be arrested soon.

He further stated that complaints had been made to the college principal regarding the alleged harassment, but no action was taken.

According to police, allegations have also been made against two students. One of them has been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the other.

Fahmeeda Laghari was a third-year medical student at Ibn-e-Sina University, Mirpurkhas. She died by suicide after allegedly facing prolonged harassment.

The victim’s family has registered an FIR against the university principal, his wife, a lecturer, and two students.

According to the FIR, filed by the victim’s uncle Iftikhar, Fahmeeda had repeatedly complained that lecturer Abid Laghari and two students were blackmailing and harassing her, allegedly pressuring her for inappropriate relations and academic favors.

The FIR states that she had shared these concerns with her family members, including her father and sisters. Despite lodging complaints with the principal and his wife, no action was taken, and the accused were allegedly supported instead.

The suspects allegedly threatened Fahmeeda with expulsion and further consequences if she did not withdraw her complaints.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has expressed deep sorrow and concern over the incident.

In an official statement, PM&DC President Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj condemned the circumstances surrounding the student’s death, particularly the reported allegations of harassment.

He described the loss of a young medical student under such distressing conditions as deeply alarming.

Dr. Taj welcomed the inquiry initiated by the Government of Sindh and emphasized the need for a transparent and thorough investigation. He said that the findings must be shared with PM&DC to enable further regulatory action.

Reiterating the council’s zero-tolerance policy on harassment, he said that PM&DC had already directed all medical and dental colleges last year to establish anti-harassment committees.

These bodies were responsible for ensuring timely redressal of complaints and safeguarding the mental well-being of students and faculty, he added.

He reminded students that if their concerns were not addressed at the institutional level, they can directly approach the PM&DC Harassment Committee for appropriate action.

Dr. Taj warned that failure to implement these directives or to provide a safe academic environment would constitute a violation of PM&DC regulations.

He stressed that anti-harassment committees were not merely a formality but a critical safeguard for students, and any negligence would invite strict regulatory action.

The PM&DC has sought a complete record of the incident, including the circumstances leading to the student’s death, findings of inquiry committees formed by the institution and the government, and remedial measures taken.

Upon receiving the report, the matter would be referred to the PM&DC disciplinary committee for action against those responsible.

The council extended its condolences to the bereaved family and urged medical institutions across the country to strictly adhere to ethical standards and regulatory guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future.

Dr. Taj reaffirmed that ensuring the safety, dignity, and mental well-being of students remained a top priority, adding that no compromise will be tolerated in this regard.