Faisal Kapadia takes fans back to Strings' 1992 album launch

Veteran singer Faisal Kapadia took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a rare photograph from 1992, revisiting the early days of the iconic Pakistani pop-rock band Strings.

Posting the vintage picture on Instagram, Faisal revealed that it was taken in July 1992, when the band’s second album, Strings 2, was launched.

The image features the band’s original lineup – Kapadia, Bilal Maqsood, Rafiq Wazir Ali, and Kareem Bashir Bhoy.

Reflecting on the recording process, the singer fondly remembered the countless hours the band spent at Shalimar Studio in Karachi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faisal Kapadia (@faisalkapadia)

“I still remember those amazing days at Shalimar Studio in Karachi, where we spent countless hours recording the album. Karim would pick us all up in his car, and after every recording session, we’d end up at Karachi Broast, Boat Basin,” he shared.

Faisal also invited fans to revisit the band’s early work, encouraging them to swipe through the post to see the Strings 2 album cover and reminding followers that the album is available on major streaming platforms.

The throwback struck a chord with longtime fans, many of whom reminisced about the band’s timeless music and its influence on Pakistan’s pop scene.

Formed in 1988 by college students in Karachi, Strings emerged as one of Pakistan’s most celebrated pop-rock bands. The original quartet released two albums – Strings (1990) and Strings 2 (1992) – which featured popular songs including “Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar.”

The group later took a break to focus on their studies before making a highly successful comeback in 2000.

The revived lineup, led by Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood, went on to achieve international acclaim, producing chart-topping albums and representing Pakistani music on global platforms for more than two decades.

After an extraordinary 33-year journey, Strings officially announced its disbandment in March 2021, bringing an end to one of the most influential chapters in Pakistan’s music industry.