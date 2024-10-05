Faisal Karim Kundi reacts on governor-rule rumours in KP

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday reacted to the potential imposition of governor rule in the province.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Sawaal Ye Hai’, Faisal Karim Kundi said that his meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif mainly focused on the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The governor’s clarification came amid rumors circulating regarding the potential governor rule in KP amid protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the provincial government’s control has completely diminished in the South Region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He criticised the provincial government’s ‘inaction’ against targeted killings and kidnappings.

“Chief Minister Sindh is asked on street crime in Karachi but in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa targeted killing and kidnappings are rampant,” he added.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is working ‘anti-state’ agenda. He said that the PTI leader invited a foreign minister of a neighbouring to destabilise Pakistan.

Speaking out against PTI’s recent activities, the governor criticised the party leader’s statement inviting foreign ministers.

He also condemned PTI’s protests, saying that the party wants to create chaos and anarchy in the country.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that that PTI’s planned D-Chowk rally will not be allowed to harm national interests, emphasizing the need to maintain law and order.

