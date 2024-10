Govt sources deny as brother confirms KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur has been arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad, confirms his brother whereas the government sources denied news regarding his arrest.

According to sources, IG Islamabad police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi arrested the KP chief minister on charges pertaining to attack on the state and misuse of official protocol.

Omar Ayub, Senior PTI leader also confirmed Gandapur’s arrest saying that Peshawar High Court had already approved his bail however he was arrested by form-47 government.

On the other hand, KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad has been sealed after the chief minister’s arrest.

The development came after a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrant for KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in illegal arms and liquor cases.

It’s worth mentioning here that PTI leader was in Islamabad along with his convoy to stage a protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

The warrant was issued by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Zaidi in connection with a case registered at Bahara police station regarding the recovery of illegal arms and liquor. Despite multiple court summons, Gandapur failed to appear before the court.

The judicial magistrate ordered the authorities to arrest Gandapur and produce him before the court on the next hearing, scheduled for October 12.

According to sources, Gandapur was repeatedly summoned by the court but did not appear, prompting the judge to issue the non-bailable arrest warrant.

Centre to issue warning to KP administration

In another development, Pakistan’s federal government has decided to formally issue warning to the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said.

“The government has decided to warn the KP province under Article 149 of the constitution,” sources shared.

Provincial government will be restrained from using the government machinery and resources of the province, sources said.

“The prime minister has granted approval of the proposed decision, and after the cabinet’s endorsement the instruction will be issued to the province,” sources shared.

“The provincial government will be prevented from using the government resources,” according to sources.

“The provincial government’s agitating tactics could affect the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit meeting in Islamabad, scheduled in October,” sources added.

The federal government sources earlier refuted about any proposal with regard to the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.