Islamabad court issues non-bailable warrants for KP CM Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, a district and sessions court in Islamabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrant for KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in illegal arms and liquor cases.

The development comes at a time when PTI leader is currently in Islamabad along with his convoy to stage a protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk. He is currently at the KP House.

The warrant was issued by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Zaidi in connection with a case registered at Bahara police station regarding the recovery of illegal arms and liquor. Despite multiple court summons, Gandapur failed to appear before the court.

The judicial magistrate ordered the authorities to arrest Gandapur and produce him before the court on the next hearing, scheduled for October 12.

According to sources, Gandapur was repeatedly summoned by the court but did not appear, prompting the judge to issue the non-bailable arrest warrant.

Centre to issue warning to KP administration

In another development, Pakistan’s federal government has decided to formally issue warning to the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said.

“The government has decided to warn the KP province under Article 149 of the constitution,” sources shared.

Provincial government will be restrained from using the government machinery and resources of the province, sources said.

“The prime minister has granted approval of the proposed decision, and after the cabinet’s endorsement the instruction will be issued to the province,” sources shared.

“The provincial government will be prevented from using the government resources,” according to sources.

“The provincial government’s agitating tactics could affect the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit meeting in Islamabad, scheduled in October,” sources added.

The federal government sources earlier refuted about any proposal with regard to the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.