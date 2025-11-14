Faisal Mumtaz Rathore: Who is PPP's nominee for AJK PM?

Muzaffarabad: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has formally nominated Faisal Mumtaz Rathore as its candidate for the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), signalling a strong push for a consensus-oriented leader with deep political and institutional roots.

An incumbent Member of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly (MLA) and the Secretary General of PPP AJK, Mr. Rathore, born on April 11, 1978, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, brings a comprehensive political profile to the forefront of AJK’s executive leadership.

A Legacy of Governance

Faisal Mumtaz Rathore’s nomination is steeped in political heritage, as he hails from a prominent AJK political family. His father previously held key executive and legislative roles, including Prime Minister, Speaker, Opposition Leader, and Senior Minister, ensuring a strong institutional memory and understanding of the Kashmir cause and the Pakistan–AJK relationship. His household is counted among the founding families of the PPP in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Multifaceted Political Experience

A multi-term elected MLA, Rathore’s sustained public acceptance is evident through his consistent electoral success. His hands-on executive experience includes serving as Minister for Electricity and Minister for Local Government & Rural Development, giving him proven capability in governance, service delivery, and development projects.

The depth of his political understanding is further balanced by having served a full term on the opposition benches, which provides him with a crucial perspective on policy-making, accountability, and parliamentary dynamics.

Key Organisational and Diplomatic Role

Since 2017, Rathore has been the Secretary General of PPP AJK, demonstrating his organisational acumen in regional coordination and party strategy. He enjoys a high level of trust from the central party leadership, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur, and is seen as a key representative of the party’s ideological and middle-class base.

Crucially, his profile is associated with an extremely moderate temperament, known for a conciliatory, soft-spoken, and non-controversial style. This has helped him maintain significant credibility across political, public, and institutional circles. This skill set was recently highlighted by his appointment as the head of the government’s negotiating committee with the Awami Action Committee, reflecting high confidence in his negotiation and conflict-management capabilities.

Furthermore, his experience with Pakistan’s national media, including hosting a regular programme on Bol TV, has equipped him with refined public communication and media-handling abilities.

The PPP’s decision to nominate Faisal Mumtaz Rathore appears to be a calculated move to install a mature, consensus-oriented political leader who combines a democratic family legacy with multi-term legislative service, excellent cabinet-level executive experience, and par excellence party organisational leadership.