Faisal Vawda alleges ‘Nawaz Sharif built anti-govt narrative by using Bajwa’s name’

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda alleged on Sunday that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that Nawaz Sharif built a narrative to topple the government by using former army chief Qamar Bajwa’s name in public rallies, ARY News reported.

In a detailed Twitter message, Faisal Vawda blamed the prominent political leaders for political instability in the country. He said that political leaders cannot put the country on the right path when they cannot adopt a concrete stance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He alleged that Khawaja Asif admitted that Nawaz Sharif used Qamar Bajwa’s name in public rallies to build a narrative for toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and later urged the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers to vote for then army chief’s extension.

“On the other hand, the PTI chief also gave an extension to Bajwa and later built an anti-government narrative. Asif Ali Zardari [PPP co-chairman] voted for running the Sindh government and later adopted an anti-establishment narrative before the nation.”

نواز شریف صاحب کے قریبی ساتھی خواجہ آصف صاحب نے بتایا کہ میاں نواز شریف نے واپس آنے کیلئے جس باجوہ صاحب کا نام جلسوں میں لے کر اپنی حکومت کے خاتمے کا بیانیہ بنایا اسی باجوہ صاحب کی ایکسٹینشن کیلئے زور دے کر ووٹ دلوایا۔ دوسری طرف عمران خان صاحب نے اپنی حکومت چلانے کیلئے ایکسٹینشن… pic.twitter.com/QdYVVuLEDP — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) July 30, 2023

The former federal minister said that JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman also collected benefits from the political situation and tried to challenge the establishment.

Vawda said that politicians are seemingly free to hurl abuses against anyone or present themselves for being used just to gain power.

“It raises a question of whether Qamar Bajwa or all political parties including PDM, PTI and others are wrong. The time has arrived to not forget the past of the people who still hate the establishment and cannot think about the country’s interests.”

He said that only common people can face jail in the country but not influential people. Vawda said that the police did not arrest a judge’s wife despite brutally torturing a minor girl and later she was granted bail.

Faisal Vawda said that there is no way out to get rid of such leaders for so many years.