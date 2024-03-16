Faisal Vawda asks PTI founder to shun politics of ‘Maula Jutt’

KARACHI: Ex-federal minister Faisal Vawda Saturday asked PTI founder Imran Khan to leave behind the politics of ‘Maula Jutt’, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Vawda strongly rejected the perception that those involved in May 9 violence would be spared after the Feb 8 elections.

“No one in the May 9 mayhem will be spared,” he said, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will face hardships following the month of Ramadan.

“The incumbent government will exist for two years,” Faisal Vawda added.

“I tried to convince Khan (in the past too) but he did not fathom,” former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Vawda said.

The former minister said the incumbent Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was “Buzdar 2.0”.

Earlier, Faisal Vawda predicted that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari was poised to secure the presidency with a huge majority.

While speaking during the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, he recalled that he had foreseen MQM throwing its weight behind Zardari.

He claimed that Zardari would initially extend a friendly pat to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but would eventually engage in political manoeuvring, with the ex-president giving a forceful push and then sealing his dominance over the powers.

Moreover, the former PTI leader claimed that the PPP harboured intentions to actively participate in Punjab during the budget proceedings.