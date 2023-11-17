Faisal Vawda backs military trials of civilians

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda has backed the military trials of those accused of being involved in attacks on military installations under the Army Act, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, Faisal Vawda was of the view that the military was eligible to hold trials of those who were involved in attacks on its installations in accordance with the law.

He added that nobody could be permitted to involve in espionage or attacks. “The banned outfits backed the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict against the military courts.”

Vawda alleged that the judiciary was responsible for imposing ‘selected rulers’ on the nation. “Our judiciary had declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sadiq and Ameen and disqualified Nawaz Sharif. Sharif was later sent abroad on the basis of Rs50 stamp paper.”

The former minister made prediction for a new wave of inflation in the shape of high prices of US Dollar (USD) and petrol in the democratic government. “How those people can make our country prosper who were involved in its destruction? For how long we would bear the burden of retired politicians on our shoulders?”

On October 23, the Supreme Court (SC) announced its verdict by 4-1 in pleas against civilian trials in the military courts. The PTI chairman and others moved the top court challenging the military trial of civilians named in the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Defence filed intra-court appeal challenging the Supreme Court’s October 23 judgement, declaring as unconstitutional the trial of May 9 rioters in military courts.

The latest petition comes a day after the caretaker Sindh government challenged the Supreme Court’s decision against trials of civilians in the military courts.

The plea moved by the Sindh government has stated that ‘SC did not review the law and circumstances.’