Faisal Vawda demands evidence of interference in judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has questioned Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Babar Sattar about his alleged interference claims in judicial affairs, ARY News reported.

“Accusing someone will not work, the evidence will have to be given in the court,” said Vawda while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Vawda said that 15 days had passed but no details was shared to support the claims of alleged interference.

The former federal minister asked the IHC judge Babar Sattar to bring evidence of interference and we will stand with him. He also demanded the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to interfere in this matter.

He was of the view that the country should be protected from external and internal conspiracies, adding that process of targeting state institutions should be stopped.

Babar alleges interference

A day ago, Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Babar Sattar once again raised the alleged interference by the intelligence apparatus in the judicial process.

In a letter to IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq today, Sattar claimed that he was asked to back off from the audio leaks case.

Justice Sattar alleged that he received a message from a top official in the security establishment to leave the case.

“In the audio leaks case, I was given a message to back off. I was told to back off from scrutinizing the surveillance system, but I did not pay any heed to such threats,” reads the letter.

The case is in connection with the petitions filed last year by ex-premier Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib, son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, against alleged audio leaks.