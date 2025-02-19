Senate body session: Faisal Vawda exposes land scam in Port Qasim

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda exposed the land scam in Port Qasim in a session of the Senate’s standing committee on Maritime Affairs on Wednesday.

Faisal Vawda, Chairman of the Senate committee, disclosed in a session that the land of around 40 billion rupees value at government price, was sold at throwaway rate in five billion rupees.

Senator Vawda informed that the market value of the 500 acres of land at Karachi’s Port Qasim has been around Rs 60 billion.

He said the per acre rate of the land has been Rs 40 million, while the market rate of per acre has 70 to 80 million rupees. “The land has been sold at Rs one million per acre,” he disclosed.

“Another piece of 200 acres land, has also been sold in this manner,” Senator Vawda said.

He demanded cancellation of the Port Qasim’s land allotment deals. “It has been a mega scandal. We have received all record and will take action over the matter,” he added.