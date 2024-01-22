Faisal Vawda foresees ‘Asif Zardari’s pictures’ in President House

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda claimed that he foresees Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s picture in the President House, ARY News reported.

In an interview with ARY News programme “Off the Record”, Faisal Vawda admitted that former president Zardari is an expert in political affairs hence running a government without him is not possible.

Commenting on his meeting with the PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, the former minister Vawda denied joining a political party anytime soon and such interactions among politicians are common.

It is important to mention here that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faisal Vawda held a meeting and discussed the country’s political situation ahead of general elections.

Vawda asserted that his prediction about Pakistan Tehreek Insaf election symbol ‘bat’ was accurate as PTI is now out the general election 2024.

Furthermore, he claimed that Supreme Court judges who recently resigned from their posts have corruption files against them.

Vawda predicted a weak government post-elections, with Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) securing 80 National Assembly seats and a government similar to PDM coming into power.

Faisal Vawda’s claims came as political parties gear up for upcoming general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024.