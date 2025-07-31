PTI is working on a dangerous plan, will expose it soon: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Senator Faisal Vawda has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is orchestrating a dangerous plan, which he will expose in the coming days, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News after the PTI top leadership’s sentence in May 9 cases, Vawda accused PTI’s ideological members of betraying the party and its founder, Imran Khan, by “stabbing them in the back.”

He warned that those causing harm to the nation would face consequences and promised to disclose further details upon his return to Pakistan.

Vawda questions party’s internal dynamics, alleging that PTI’s leadership, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, is involved in a campaign to defame state institutions.

He hinted at a deeper conspiracy, questioning why PTI secured only five Senate seats instead of the expected eight and promising to reveal the story behind Murad Saeed’s nomination as a senator.

Vawda claimed that PTI’s actions are part of a calculated effort to portray themselves as “political martyrs” while pursuing a plan to destabilize Pakistan from within.

His comment came after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Shibli Faraz to 10 years in prison in connection with the May 9 riots cases.

The ATC Faisalabad verdict, announced in cases registered at the Ghulam Muhammadabad and Civil Lines police stations (Case No. 1277 and Case No. 832), convicted 108 individuals, while 77 others were acquitted.

Former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi, and Khayal Kastro were acquitted in these cases. On the other hand PTI MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi received a three-year prison term, while Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of Sheikh Rashid, SIC head Sahibzada Hamid Raza was also handed a 10-year sentence.

Other convicted PTI leaders include Rai Hassan Nawaz, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz, Mrs. Farrukh Agha, Farkhunda Kokab, Kanwal Shauzab, Mohammad Ahmad Chattha, Chaudhry Asif Ali, Shakeel Ahmad Khan Niazi, Sardar Azimullah Khan, Mehr Muhammad Javed, and Muhammad Ansar Iqbal.

Also read: Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, other PTI leaders sentenced to 10 years in May 9 cases