Faisal Vawda says Plan A implemented, B finalised, C would be ‘dangerous’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Monday said that plan A has been implemented, B is ready and C would be ‘dangerous’, ARY News reported.

Expressing his views in ARY News’ program Off The Record, Faisal Vawda alleged that Pakistan Democratic Movement was part of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ to thwart the PTI government.

He said that by dissolving the NA, Plan A of PTI has been implemented and plan B and C are also ready. Faisal Vawda said they will accept the decision of the Supreme Court on the ruling of the NA deputy speaker and added that they are not like PML-N leaders, who attacked SC in the past.

Commenting on the ‘foreign conspiracy’, the PTI leader said the Tweet of Ahsan Iqbal regarding the removal of PM Imran Khan was retweeted by US Embassy. He also shared a screenshot of the Tweet.

Faisal Vawda said that the threatening letter was shown to the National Security Committee (NSC) and the committee recommended a strong response.

Earlier, a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the suo-moto hearing over the ruling from Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri against the no-confidence motion till tomorrow.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

