Faisal Vawda reacts to Maryam Nawaz’s viral video

KARACHI: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda reacted to the viral video of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her party colleague Uzma Kardar.

Faisal Vawda took to X (formerly Twitter) and termed Maryam Nawaz Usman Buzdar-II. He posted, “Even After the terrible political situation of Mian Sahib, there is no fear of Allah. The arrogance of Buzdar-II is as if the prices of essential commodities have gone down in Pakistan.”

Faisal Vawda said that Buzdar-II won the election on February 8 only by 98 votes and if ballot boxes are opened then such behavior can happen only in Raiwind and not in Punjab Assembly.

“Buzdar-II is behaving in a manner as if the price of US dollar dropped to Rs200 and petrol is Rs150 per litre rupees,” he wrote.

Faisal Vawda said that this is the real face of those who say to the people, “If you love us, we love you too.” May Allah have mercy on the people of this country and Punjab, he concluded.

It should be noted here that a video is going viral on social media in which Maryam Nawaz pushed away the party colleague Uzma Kardar.