Kashan Bhatti

Faisal Vawda rules out possibility of assemblies’ dissolution

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda said in a tweet that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies won’t be dissolved as per former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wish.

Former Senator Faisal Vawda advised political parties to resolve the conflicts through dialogue. He warned the PTI of losing the provincial governments in Punjab and KP provinces after dissolving the assemblies.

Without naming Imran Khan, he advised the PTI chief to get rid of negative politics being run by some people in his surroundings. He added that the governance system should be transformed while remaining in the prevailing system.

Earlier today, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday offered conditional talks to coalition government, which is being considered a significant positive development amid the ongoing political crisis in the country,

In another tweet, Vawda appreciated Khan for offering dialogues to the political opponents.

Imran Khan — who called off his long march to Islamabad last week — had announced quitting assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier had said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

