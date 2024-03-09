PPP to end PML-N’s politics: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda has predicted that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari was poised to secure the presidency with a huge majority.

While speaking during the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, he recalled that he had foreseen MQM throwing its weight behind Zardari.

He claimed that Zardari would initially extend a friendly pat to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but would eventually engage in political manoeuvring, with the ex-president giving a forceful push and then sealing his dominance over the powers.

Moreover, the former PTI leader claimed that the PPP harboured intentions to actively participate in Punjab during the budget proceedings.

The new coalition government is unlikely to last for more than 2 years.

Earlier, Former federal minister Faisal Vawda claimed that he foresees Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s picture in the President House.

In an interview with ARY News programme “Off the Record”, Faisal Vawda admitted that former president Zardari is an expert in political affairs hence running a government without him is not possible.

Commenting on his meeting with the PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, the former minister Vawda denied joining a political party anytime soon and such interactions among politicians are common.

It is important to mention here that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faisal Vawda held a meeting and discussed the country’s political situation ahead of general elections.